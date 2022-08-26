Clearwater Police officers arrested a 14-year-old Countryside High School student Aug. 25 on a charge of making a false report about planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.
According to a police report, the teenager, who lives in Oldsmar, was arrested after exhibiting several disturbing behaviors at the school at 3000 State Road 580.
Among other actions, the student showed another student what appeared to be a gun in a duffel bag, police said. He also said by the end of the year, he was going to use a gun at school.
No gun was recovered and officers and detectives continue to investigate the case. The suspect was booked into the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.