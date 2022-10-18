Deputy shoots, wounds knife-wielding man

A 38-year-old man was shot and wounded by a Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy the evening of Oct. 18 after he threatened deputies with a knife at a home in unincorporated Clearwater.
A report from Clearwater Public Safety said PCSO deputies were called to 2350 Ella Place at 6:44 p.m. by a woman who said her adult son was armed with a knife and threatening to harm himself. He also told her he wanted to die by “suicide by cop,” the report states.
When deputies arrived, the man was in the garage of the home, armed with a knife and acting erratic. For 70 minutes, they tried to talk him into putting the knife down, but he would not comply, the report states.
At one point, the man left the garage and went into the side yard, still armed with the knife. Deputies fired non-lethal bean bags, but those had little effect. The man then ran directly to the backyard toward two deputies, still holding the knife.
According to the police report, he refused commands to drop the knife, and deputies were in fear for their lives. One deputy fired one shot, grazing the man in the arm. He was treated and released from a local hospital and then booked into the Pinellas County Jail.
Christopher Ryan Kelly was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of resisting arrest without violence. The police report states he has a lengthy history of mental health issues, along with drug and alcohol use.
The deputy who fired her weapon was Nicole Jones. She has been with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office since January 2021. She is on non-disciplinary relief of duty, which is standard in such cases.
The shooting is being investigated by the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force, which was created in 2020 to offer an independent review of shootings involving Pinellas County law enforcement agencies. It is made up of members of the Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas Park police departments and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.