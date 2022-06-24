Clearwater police charge mother, boyfriend in child abuse care

CLEARWATER — Police arrested the mother of a 2-year-old child and her boyfriend about 3:30 p.m. June 22 after the daughter was hospitalized with serious injuries, including multiple broken bones.
Cameron Nathaniel Bargo Taylor and Cheyenne Gray, both 21, were booked into the Pinellas County Jail where Taylor was charged with aggravated child abuse and child neglect. Bail was set at $100,000. According to Clearwater police, the child was injured while in Taylor’s care.
Gray was charged with child neglect with great bodily harm. She was released on her own recognizance at 9:28 p.m. June 23.
Taylor reportedly told detectives that the child fell off the bed and hit her head, and he also said she fell off the toilet and hit her face on the tub. Police say the injuries occurred more than a week before the couple was arrested, but neither Taylor nor Gray sought medical help for the child until June 22 when she was taken to the hospital.
Detectives say Gray told them she did not seek immediate help for the child because she knew the injuries would make her look like an abusive mother.