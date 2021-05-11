Clearwater police make arrest in May 1 homicide case

CLEARWATER — Police charged a Clearwater man with first-degree murder May 11 in connection with a body found earlier this month behind an apartment building.
Arthur Benjamin Jr., aka Hadeeka Shabazz, 49, was taken into custody Tuesday morning in unincorporated Pinellas County with the assistance of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. He was interviewed by detectives at Clearwater Police Department headquarters, where he reportedly confessed to the crime. He then was transported to the county jail for booking.
Clearwater police responded to a call about 8 a.m. May 1 from the Palmetto Park Apartments, 1001 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Police say the body, identified as Kerry Washington, 48, was found behind building 7.
A first-degree warrant was issued for Benjamin on May 3. Police say Benjamin and Washington had been in a domestic relationship for several years.