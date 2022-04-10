An investigation initiated by Pinellas County Consumer Protection led to the sentencing of a used car dealership owner who was convicted of taking customer trade-ins and failing to pay off their liens.
Pinellas-Pasco Circuit Judge Pat Siracusa sentenced Fred Najjar to 10 years in prison April 1 and ordered him to pay more than $200,000 in restitution to victims and more than $100,000 in unpaid sales tax to the State of Florida.
Najjar was found guilty in November 2021 of multiple counts of scheme to defraud and theft of state funds, which are first-degree felonies. The charges stemmed from 36 complaints investigated from 2016 to 2021 by the county’s Consumer Protection, working with Florida Department of Revenue and the State Attorney’s Office.
Najjar owned and operated the now-defunct Paul Auto Mall in Pinellas Park. From 2013 to 2018, he engaged in a scheme to pocket the trade-in lien payoff funds while leaving the victims stuck with unpaid liens for cars they no longer owned. Najjar repeatedly misrepresented the status of payoffs before shutting down the business, leaving victims with no recourse. In addition, he pocketed consumer funds for insurance policies and extended warranties.
His actions caused damage to consumers’ credit, including thousands of dollars of out-of-pocket costs, civil suits being filed against the consumers by previous lenders, repossessions and garnished wages at no fault of the consumers. In some cases, the consumers were forced to file for bankruptcy.
If you believe that you have been defrauded or wish to report a scam, call Pinellas County Consumer Protection at 727-464-6200 or file a complaint at https://aca-prod.accela.com/pinellas/Default.aspx.