LARGO — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash involving a deputy in Largo.
The crash occurred about 9:02 p.m. Jan. 6 in the westbound lanes in front of 6363 Ulmerton Road in Largo.
According to investigators, K-9 Deputy Alexander Edge, 29, was responding with his K-9 after suspects fled on foot from a stolen vehicle. The deputy was in a fully marked 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe with his emergency lights activated.
Edge was traveling westbound on Ulmerton Road, just west of U.S. 19, and was approaching an area where he believed the suspects were last seen. As Edge was coming to a stop, another deputy advised via radio that the suspects were running in a direction, which was behind Edge’s current location, and in front of 6363 Ulmerton Road.
Investigators say Edge stopped on Ulmerton Road, saw no vehicles behind him, and immediately placed his vehicle in reverse. With his emergency lights still activated, he began backing up, eastbound in the westbound lane of Ulmerton Road.
While traveling in reverse, Edge struck a pedestrian in the road with the driver’s side rear bumper, according to investigators.
The pedestrian was identified as Barry Fick, 59, a transient, who had just purchased items from the 7-Eleven at 6333 Ulmerton Road.
Deputies say Fick had walked across the store parking lot to Ulmerton Road and stopped at the edge of the roadway as Edge drove past. As Edge began slowing down, Fick walked into the roadway behind his cruiser.
Investigators say Fick was not in a crosswalk when he was struck by Edge’s Tahoe. They also said Fick had walked behind Edge’s cruiser before the back-up camera or audible back-up alert could activate and it was not possible for Edge to see Fick in his mirrors.
Fick suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg. Fick died about 8:34 a.m. Jan. 7. Deputies say the investigation revealed alcohol may have been a factor involving Fick.
Edge and his K-9 partner were not injured in the crash. The investigation continues.
To view the video of the crash: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ps4Zck89MA88-hyE6zpvQjVpbYeUDtG4/view?usp=sharing.