Largo man charged with capital sexual battery of a child

LARGO — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 36-year-old Largo man Jan. 11 at Morton Plant North Bay Hospital in Pasco County on one charge of capital sexual battery of a child under age 12.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit learned of the crime on Jan. 1 after the victim told a friend about ongoing abuse. The victim’s friend told their parents who called the sheriff’s office to report it.
Crimes Against Children detectives and Child Protection investigators met with the witness and her parents at the Sheriff’s Administration Building where they learned what the victim said. Later, detectives, patrol deputies, and child protection investigators met with the victim and learned the details of the allegations.
Investigators discovered the victim was sexually battered repeatedly by Matthew Van Alstine from February 2020 until November 2020. The victim told detectives that Van Alstine would enter her bed at night, sexually batter her and then leave. Van Alstine reportedly threatened to hurt the victim’s family members if she said anything about the abuse.
Through various investigative techniques, detectives developed probable cause for Van Alstine’s arrest and an arrest warrant was obtained though the State Attorney’s Office.
During an interview with investigators, Van Alstine denied the allegations. He was transported to the Pasco County Jail.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Paden at 727-582-6200 or email npaden@pcsonet.com.