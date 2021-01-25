Two killed in three-vehicle crash on Bayside Bridge

CLEARWATER — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a 29-year-old St. Petersburg woman about 7 a.m. Jan. 25 in connection with a three vehicle crash that left two dead that occurred about 11 p.m. Jan. 24 on the Bayside Bridge north of Roosevelt Boulevard.
Shanquia Zaneta Holte was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of DUI manslaughter. Bail was set at $80,000.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, Holte was driving a sedan style vehicle southbound along the Bayside Bridge. A 50-year-old woman from Tampa was driving a sport utility style vehicle and a 50-year-old man from Palm Harbor was on a motorcycle. Both were traveling northbound on the Bayside Bridge. The SUV was in the inside lane and the motorcycle was in the center lane.
Troopers say Holte lost control of her vehicle, which crossed the median and collided with the SUV before continuing on and colliding with the motorcycle.
The SUV ended up in the southbound lanes of the Bayside Bridge and the motorcycle and Holte’s vehicle came to rest on the east shoulder.
A passenger in Holte’s vehicle, a 29-year-old woman from Largo, and the motorcyclist died at the scene. Holte suffered minor injuries and the driver of the SUV was uninjured. Neither Holte nor her passenger was wearing seat belts.