TARPON SPRINGS — A 79-year-old Tarpon Springs man died Aug. 22 in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 19, police said.
Tarpon Springs Police said a blue Toyota pickup truck was northbound on U.S. 19 and was struck on the front driver’s side by a white Toyota that was southbound on U.S. 19 and attempting to make a turn in front of Anderson Park.
The white Toyota flipped over, and the pickup truck struck a concrete power pole. Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles and had to be extricated.
The driver of the blue Toyota was a 17-year-old male from Tarpon Springs. He was transported to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg in stable condition.
The driver of the white auto was also from Tarpon Springs. He was pronounced dead at Advent Health of North Pinellas at approximately 4:09 p.m. A dog in the white Toyota also died.