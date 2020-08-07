DUNEDIN — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies say a 30-year-old Clearwater woman died at a local hospital from injuries suffered in a one-vehicle crash about 8:48 p.m. Aug. 6.
According to deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team, Ashley Mckiernan was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze traveling southbound on Achieva Way in Dunedin when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in the center median.
She was transported to Bayfront Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Deputies say she underwent surgery and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Deputies say impairment appears to be a factor in the crash.