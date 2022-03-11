80-year-old accused of swindling 88-year-old

TARPON SPRINGS — Pinellas County detectives arrested an 80-year-old Tarpon Springs man at 11:43 a.m. March 10 after he reportedly transferred a large sum of money from a bank account belonging to an 88-year-old man.
William Planes was booked into the county jail where he was charged with one count of exploitation of the elderly. Bail was set at $10,000.
According to detectives assigned to the Economic Crimes Unit, the unidentified 88-year-old man entered into a business relationship with Planes and Coast to Coast Group Inc., a real estate and financial advising company, on March 10, 2018. The victim later received a litigation settlement after the sale of two commercial entities. Detectives say Planes then talked the victim into depositing 1.45 million into his Coast to Coast Inc. business account.
The funds were set to be released to the victim in September 2018; however, detectives say Planes told the victim he was keeping $322,944 as part of a 20% contingency fee. During their investigation detectives found that the victim did not speak fluent English. They say he “suffers from the infirmities of aging” and had “hired Planes as a trusted financial advisor.”
Detectives concluded that the victim had not knowingly agreed to the 20% contingency fee.