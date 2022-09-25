A Clearwater man was charged with DUI manslaughter after the truck he was driving collided with and killed a motorcyclist Saturday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The 51-year-old Largo man was killed after his motorcycle collided with the pickup at Roosevelt Boulevard and 62nd Street North in unincorporated Clearwater, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
According to FHP, the GMC Sierra driven by Francisco Marcelo Felipe was traveling west on Roosevelt Boulevard and the Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on the same road at about 9:15 p.m.
At the intersection of 62nd Street North, the truck turned left into the path of motorcycle, which collided with the left side of the truck, according to FHP.
The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash and his passenger, a 50-year-old Largo woman, is in serious condition.
Two occupants of the truck, Felipe and a 34-year-old Clearwater woman, had minor injuries. Two children inside the truck were not injured.
Felipe was later arrested by FHP troopers and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.