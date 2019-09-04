In advance of a national conference, the Medal of Honor committee will recognize three Pinellas County Schools students for winning the Medal of Honor Coin Design Competition.
Medal of Honor Coins will be produced from the winning designs, and Medal of Honor committee members will be visiting schools the first week of September to present finished coins to the student designers.
A representative from the Tampa Bay Lightning and Lightning mascot ThunderBug will be in attendance. Visits will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Highland Lakes Elementary and Safety Harbor Middle School. A third visit to Thurgood Marshall Fundamental Middle School is also planned.
In October, student winners will be recognized at the National Medal of Honor Convention, which will take place in Tampa. The National Medal of Honor Committee worked with Pinellas County Schools to create conference coins from student artwork. The coins will recognize Medal of Honor recipients. Character development is an important mission of past Medal of Honor recipients’ legacy.