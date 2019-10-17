Bus Driver of the Year and safe school bus drivers recognized

LARGO — James Krull was recognized as the 2018-2019 Pinellas County School Board Bus Driver of the Year during the Oct. 8 School Board meeting.
Krull began his career with the district as a school bus driver in 2011. He was selected for the award based on numerous letters from supervisors, co-workers and teachers. Krull has a love and care for the students on his bus and goes the extra mile to ensure their bus ride is comfortable and safe.
The Driver Recognition for Outstanding Performance Program’s mission is not only to bring recognition to school bus drivers but also to heighten awareness in the community of the work that transportation specialists do each day.
Under this program, eight drivers are named Compound Driver of the Month. Drivers are selected as a school bus driver of the month based on recommendations from co-workers, administrators, students, parents and the community. From those eight winners, a “PCSB Driver of the Month” is selected and they become eligible for recognition as the “PCSB Driver of the Year.”
The School Board also presented a proclamation in honor of National School Bus Safety Week, which is Oct. 21-25.The national theme this year is "My School Bus, the Safest Form of Student Transportation!"
Sixty-six school bus drivers who have proven their driving abilities with ten or more years of safe driving also were recognized Oct. 8. During School Bus Safety Week, all these drivers will be honored during a recognition luncheon on Oct. 24. Twenty-seven of the drivers have 15 or more years of safe driving. Those drivers were presented certificates at the Oct. 8 meeting.
Each year PCSB school bus drivers travel over nine million miles and transport approximately 33,000 students safely to and from school each day. This also includes driving nearly 3,300 extracurricular trips each year. The district’s drivers carry up to 65 students on a ten-ton vehicle down some of Florida's most congested roads.