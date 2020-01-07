LARGO — The Pinellas County School Board gave unanimous approval Dec. 10 to changes to the 2018-2021 collective bargaining agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police. It was the last union agreement to be approved before the end of the year.
Employees covered by the agreement will receive a 3.25% pay raise retroactive to July 1. The School Board also will pay about $800,000 for increased healthcare costs. In addition, the board will pay $1.2 million for the increase in the Florida Retirement System contribution with no additional cost to employees.
The average total compensation increase is about 3.62%. The retroactive pay was scheduled to be included in December checks.
The agreement is similar to the other association and union agreements approved in November.
The board also approved an amendment to the agreement with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for school resource deputies. The original agreement approved on Oct. 22 is being changed to include three additional school deputies. The deputies will be assigned to Seminole Middle School, Palm Harbor Middle School and Richard O. Jacobson Technical High School in Seminole.
The cost is $59,479 per deputy. The result will be that all schools in unincorporated Pinellas will have school resource deputies working for the sheriff’s office.
The board approved a memo of understanding with Florida Prepaid College Board. In exchange for promoting open enrollment, Feb. 1-April 30, the district will receive one two-year scholarship valued at $8,000 to go to a graduating senior.
School Superintendent Michael Grego said last year was Pinellas County’s first to participate in the program. He said the intent of the district is to award its scholarship to a student who wants to be a teacher in the county.
Last year’s scholarship awardee was Jasmine Robinson, a senior at Gibbs High School. She was the leader of the clarinet section for the school band and planned to study music education. She is now attending the University of Central Florida.
Grego acknowledged that it wasn’t possible to require awardees to come back to Pinellas to teach, but “we will encourage them to do so.”
The final item of business for the board’s last meeting of the year was unanimous approval of staff’s recommendation to deny the application for King Charter School. The application was first submitted on Feb. 1, but was denied due to numerous failures to meet standards.
According to staff, the second application was for the same type school, which is a K-5 charter school to serve 108 students from kindergarten through second grade in the first two years. The plan was to add a grade level each year until reaching full capacity of 360 students in five years.
The school’s mission was to “expose children to multiple languages and cultures, while fostering the development of students as global citizens.” King Charter School would have provided a trilingual immersion program that included Spanish, Mandarin and English.
According to the application, the school would have been located in Pinellas Park or nearby.
Staff reviewed the application on Nov. 15 and determined that a number of criteria did not meet the standard. According to the report, the application is insufficient “in its demonstration of applicable knowledge of statues and legislation pertaining to opening and operating a charter school.”
