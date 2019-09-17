Student musicians are members of world championship band

Pinellas County Schools students Daniel Tibma and Caleb Ruddock were members of the Capital District Youth Pipe Band that won the 2019 World Pipe Band Championship and Best Drum Corps titles in Grade Novice B.
The event was held Aug. 17 in St. Glasgow Green in Scotland. The band competed against 20 other Novice B bands to win the title.
Tibma is ninth-grader at Tarpon Springs High School and a student in the school’s Leadership Conservatory for the Arts. Ruddock is an eighth-grader at Dunedin Highland Middle school. Both students are percussionists.
The Capital District Youth Pipe Band bagpipers and drummers hail from all over the eastern United States as part of their World-championship band. Youth from New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Florida all combined their talents into a seamless ensemble.