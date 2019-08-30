More than 1,100 Pinellas County School high school juniors and seniors were awarded 2,754 free college credits from St. Petersburg College during the 2018-2019 school year.
Through the career connections programs, a partnership between SPC and PCS, high school students can earn free college-credit, if they complete specific classes with a grade of B or higher.
During the 2017-2018 school year, 291 students were awarded 454 college credits. SPC and PCS wanted to increase the opportunity by expanding their career connections programs in health, education, engineering, building arts/manufacturing and technology. As a result, the number of high school students accessing credits has increased by nearly 300%.
This collaboration is eliminating barriers in education and allowing students the ability to fast-track completion of their college degrees, saving time and money. The total tuition savings for students is $249,000, which is an average of $276 per student.
Not only are high school students taking advantage of the partnership but Pinellas Technical College is leveraging the opportunities through career and technical education programs. For example, PTC students in the Medical Coder and Biller program can get up to 26 credits toward a health information technology associate in science degree at SPC.
For more information about SPC and PTC partnership programs, visit www.spcollege.edu/PCSpartners.