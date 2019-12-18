School Board approves medical marijuana policy

LARGO — Pinellas County School Board members unanimously approved on second reading Dec. 10 a new policy on medical marijuana use by qualified students while on campus.
The policy was proposed due to a requirement by the state that schools adopt a policy about medical marijuana use by end of the year. The policy “codifies” practices the school district is currently following.
Staff consulted proposed language and policies other school districts have implemented as it prepared the one for Pinellas, according to Jennifer Dull, director of Strategic Planning and Policy.
Dull said only one change had been made to the policy since first reading on Oct. 22. In the section on responsibilities of the caregiver, language was added that any request for administering medical marijuana must include the form of delivery and proof of a physician’s order saying that medical marijuana must be administered during school hours.
The policy, as approved, applies to all students enrolled in a preK-12 school in the district, as well as adult students enrolled in one of the district’s education centers. Qualified students are those that have been added to the state’s Medical Marijuana Use Registry and have a valid qualified patient identification card.
Qualified students may designate no more than one caregiver to assist with medical use of marijuana unless the student is a minor and the designated caregivers are parents/legal guardians or the student is an adult with an intellectual or developmental disability that requires assistance or supervision and the designated caregivers are parents or legal guardians.
Only a caregiver can administer marijuana to a qualified student under the age of 18. Students age 18 or older who are not under the care of a legal guardian can self-administer the drug, but they cannot be in possession of medical marijuana until the time of administration.
Adult students must submit a request in writing to the principal at least two school days in advance to be able to take the drug in an authorized location on campus. They must have a current registry identification card and a valid picture ID.
Caregivers must be age 21 or older and be a resident of the state. They must have a caregiver identification card issued by the state Department of Health.
The designated location where medical marijuana may be administered will be identified by school administration.
Students will be allowed to use non-smokable/non-inhalable products only. Vapors, patches, smokable and inhalable products are prohibited. Products must be a type that can be administered and fully absorbed in a short period.
The district encourages caregivers and adult students to administer medical marijuana at home whenever possible.
No member of school staff or school administration is allowed to administer, store, hold or transport medical marijuana in any form. The drug must be transported to the school to give to the student each day. Medical marijuana is not allowed on school buses at any time.
Students or caregivers that violate the policy or demonstrate an inability to comply may have their permission revoked or limited. Student possession, use, being under the influence of, sale, attempted sale or distribution of medical marijuana may be considered a violation of school board policy and the student may face disciplinary consequences, including suspension or expulsion.
Medical marijuana still is not legal under federal law. Pinellas County’s medical marijuana policy states that if there is any indication that federal funds may be jeopardized, the policy will be suspended immediately and administration of the drug on campus would no longer be permitted.
Policy amendments unanimously approved on second reading, included:
• State law requires the Department of Education to develop a list of approved suicide screening instruments and establish criteria and requirements for Suicide Prevention Suicide Schools. Pinellas amended its special services and crisis event intervention and response policies to comply with state requirements.
• Each year the district reviews its policies to ensure they align with legislative updates; therefore, the board approved amendments to its core curriculum, promotion, retention and acceleration policy for elementary and middle schools, as well its policy on calculating valedictorian and salutatorian class rank, reporting of student attendance and fee requirements for advanced placement exams.
• The state legislative session updated safety requirements which required the district to amendment its policies on disciplinary reassignment and referrals to mental health services, as well as update language regarding threat assessment processes and three assessment team consultation with local law enforcement. Amendments also added language about reporting incidents of school safety and discipline.
• The district recently changed purchasing card providers, which necessitated amendments to the purchasing card policy. Recent changes in federal rules on procurement required an amendment to purchasing and bidding policies.
