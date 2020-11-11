LARGO — November ushered in an increase in COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County Schools, with a total of 65 new cases reported. Of that number, 36 students and 29 staff members reported a positive case.
That brings the total number of students with positive results since Aug. 24 to 272 and employees to 154.
On Nov. 2, 14 cases were reported, including two students at Hollins High School and two at Ozona Elementary, and one each at Pinellas Park High School, High Point Elementary School, Bayside High School and Seminole High School. One staff member each at Pinellas Park High School, Fairmount Park Elementary School, Lakewood Elementary School, Bay Point Elementary School, Azalea Middle School and Plato Academy Pinellas Park Charter School reported positive results.
Ten cases were reported Nov. 3, including two students each at Ridgecrest Elementary School and Sutherland Elementary School, and one each at Palm Harbor University High School, Azalea Elementary School and Southern Oak Elementary School, as well as one staff member each at Palm Harbor University High School, Sexton Elementary School and Curlew Creek Elementary School.
Eight cases were reported Nov. 4, including one student each at High Point Elementary School, East Lake Middle School, Palm Harbor Middle School, Northeast High School, East Lake High School, Tyrone Middle School and Pinellas Park High School, as well as one staff member at Bauder Elementary School.
On Nov. 5, seven students and six staff members reported positive cases, including one student each at Oakhurst Elementary School, Palm Harbor Middle School, Skyview Elementary School, Pinellas Gulf Coast Academy, Curlew Creek Elementary School, Safety Harbor Middle School and Plato Academy Palm Harbor Charter School. Two staff members from Carwise Elementary School and one employee each at Oakhurst Elementary School, Sutherland Elementary School, Osceola Middle School and Plato Academy Pinellas Park Charter School also reported positive test results.
Nov. 6 saw the highest number of cases for the week, with a total of 20 cases, seven of which were students and 13 staff members. One student each from the following schools reported positive case results: Seminole High School, Boca Ciega High School, St. Petersburg High School, East Lake High School, Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary School, Osceola High School and Tarpon Springs High School. Two staff members from Clearwater High School and two from Pinellas Park Elementary School were found to have positive test results, as were one each at Seminole High School, Carwise Middle School, Garrison-Jones Elementary School, East Lake High School, Sandy Lane Elementary School, Pinellas Park High School, the Administration Building, Palm Harbor University High School and High Point Elementary School.
Since Aug. 24, 107 schools or district facilities have students or employees who have tested positive. They include:
• Administration Building
• Alfred Adler Charter School
• Azalea Elementary School
• Bardmoor Elementary School
• Bay Vista Fundamental Elementary School
• Belleair Elementary School
• Bauder Elementary School
• Baypointe Middle School
• Bear Creek Elementary School
• Blanton Elementary School
• Boca Ciega High School
• Calvin Hunsinger
• Carwise Middle School
• Chi Chi Rodriguez Academy
• Clearwater Adult Education Center
• Clearwater Fundamental Middle School
• Clearwater High School
• Clearwater Intermediate School
• Curtis Fundamental Elementary School
• Countryside High School
• Cross Bayou Elementary School
• Curlew Creek Elementary School
• Cypress Woods Elementary School
• Discovery Academy of Science Charter Schools
• Douglas Jamerson Elementary School
• Dunedin Highland Middle School
• Dunedin High School
• East Lake High School
• Eisenhower Elementary School
• Elisa Nelson Elementary School
• Fairmont Park Elementary School
• Frontier Elementary School
• Fuguitt Elementary School
• Forest Lakes
• Garrison-Jones Elementary School
• Gibbs High School
• Gulf Beaches Elementary School
• Gulfport Elementary School
• High Point Elementary School
• Highland Lakes Elementary School
• James B. Sanderlin
• Hollins High School
• King’s Highway Elementary School
• Lake St. George Elementary School
• Lakewood High School
• Largo Middle School
• Largo High School
• Leila Davis Elementary School
• Lynch Elementary School
• Madeira Beach Fundamental School
• Maximo Elementary School
• McMullen Booth Elementary School
• Meadowlawn Middle School
• Mildred Helms Elementary School
• Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School
• Mount Vernon Elementary School
• MycroSchool Charter School
• Nina Harris Exceptional Student Education Center
• North Shore Elementary School
• Northwest Elementary School
• Northeast High School
• Oak Grove Middle School
• Oakhurst Elementary School
• Orange Grove Elementary School
• Oldsmar Elementary School
• Osceola Fundamental High School
• Osceola Middle School
• Ozona Elementary School
• Pasadena Fundamental Elementary School
• Palm Harbor Elementary School
• Palm Harbor Middle School
• Palm Harbor University High School
• Pinellas Academy of Math and Science
• Pinellas Gulf Coast Academy
• Pinellas Park Elementary School
• Pinellas Park High School
• Pinellas Primary Academy Charter School
• Pinellas Technical College St. Petersburg
• Plato Academy Clearwater Charter School
• Plato Academy Palm Harbor Charter School
• Plato Academy Pinellas Park Charter School
• Plato Academy Seminole Charter School
• Plato Academy St. Petersburg Charter School
• Ponce De Leon Elementary School
• Richard O. Jacobsen Technical High School
• Safety Harbor Elementary School
• Safety Harbor Middle School
• San Jose Elementary School
• Seminole Elementary School
• Seminole Middle School
• Sexton Elementary School
• Seventy-fourth Street Elementary School
• Shore Acres Elementary School
• Southern Oak Elementary School
• St. Petersburg High School
• St. Petersburg Collegiate Charter High School
• Sutherland Elementary School
• Tarpon Springs Elementary School
• Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary School
• Tarpon Springs High School
• Tarpon Springs Middle School
• Thurgood Marshall Fundamental Middle School
• Tyrone Middle School
• Walsingham Elementary School
• Walter Pownall Service Center
• Westgate Elementary School