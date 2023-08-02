College students today are savvier than ever about safety, having attended high school or concerts in an increasingly dangerous world of gun violence on campus or at festivals. Talk with your kids about how to stay safe on and off campus and encourage them to take a self-defense class and have a plan.
Your college student is in good hands. Pinellas County campuses do a great job of keeping college students safe with licensed and trained college security guards, safety protocol and having emergency/crisis plans ready for any issue. They liaison closely with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in implementing and coordinating campus security operations.
But it’s everyone’s responsibility to stay safe and look out for their college comrades. The see something, say something rule is key; report suspicious packages, unusual behavior, sexual or racial harassment, bullying or disturbing social media comments. Other essential tips? Know where the emergency call boxes are located on campus and learn how to use them. Walk in groups at night. Avoid using stairs in remote sections of a building. Never prop doors open, especially fire doors, even for a short time. Do not hold a locked door open for a stranger. Call security if you wish to arrange an escort to your car.
Here are additional safety suggestions:
Safe Transactions — If you’re looking to buy or sell electronics or other items from craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, arrange to make that sale in the parking lot of a local police department during the day. When buying something online, be sure it is a trusted website with https:// and not a phish site that uses the logo and name; look for misspelled words. Purchase with a credit card, not a debit card and if possible, avoid using Zelle or PayPal where disputes and transactions can’t be pursued as easily.
Cybercrime — Keep your private data safe and use unique, complex passwords. Carry only one credit card and keep other important documents and cards in a safe. Lock your device and screen when not in use. Avoid using public Wi-Fi to prevent hacking and if you do, use a VPN that encrypts your data. Lock your device and screen when not in use and secure your purse when hosting or going to a party.
Safety Alerts — Most colleges have an emergency alert; go to the campus security and safety page and sign up for text alerts. Be sure to have an emergency number on file as well. At St. Pete College, for example, they will call or text you about campus safety warnings, campus closings, weather notifications, key deadlines and other important information. In an emergency, the college calls your home phone number as your primary contact. For storm prep, get the county and news station alerts set up, know your evacuation zone and have a plan.
Safety Tools — Carry a safety item such as pepper spray, loud whistle or personal alarm that are piercing and disorienting to an attacker. Consider phone apps such as Android’s Pixel Personal Safety, with three alert types: Emergency SOS, car crash detections, and safety checks. One is triggered manually, while the others activate automatically.
Learn To Defend Yourself — Take a class that provides you with the knowledge and ability to defend yourself. If attacked, experts say, use your hand and feet to hit as hard as you can (groin, throat, eyes, do not give up, yell for help and protect your head). Trending now is Krav Maga, an Israeli martial art combining aikido, judo, wrestling and other techniques that teach situational awareness, how to avoid physical confrontation and if necessary, how to finish a fight as quickly, efficiently and aggressively as possible. You can take Krav Maga and train at Premier Martial Arts in Largo or Bardmoor. At Gold’s Gym in Clearwater, you can sign up now for a Women’s Self Defense Class with Sheron Cooper starting Oct. 28 for four classes, two per week and open to women and teenage girls. Also, in Largo, Tampa Bay Krav Maga teaches Krav Maga and offers a women’s self-defense class.
Sexual Harassment — Speak up if you experience this online or in person. Colleges have a strong commitment to keeping its workplaces and classrooms free from sexual harassment. The responsibility for doing so rests with each member of the college community and a student or employee in violation of the campus policy is subject to disciplinary action including termination and dismissal.
Walking/Biking Tips — Be alert and conscious of your surroundings. Utilize sidewalks or bikeways where provided. Walk in groups and stay in well-lit areas. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic. Avoid walking in front of moving vehicles and use available crosswalks when crossing service roads. Wear reflective gear when riding and stay aware.
EMERGENCY CONTACTS
Immediate Emergency Assistance Dial 911
Non-Emergency Numbers
SPC Campus Security 727-791-2560
USF St. Pete Campus Security 727-873-4444
Eckerd Campus Security 727-864-8260
St. Petersburg Police 727-893-7780
Clearwater Police 727-562-4242
Tarpon Springs Police 727-938-2849
Pinellas Park Police 727-369-7864
Largo Police 727-587-6730
Pinellas County Sheriff 727-582-6200