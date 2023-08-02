The Florida Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is back, and it’s not just for a weekend this time. It has been expanded to two full weeks! This year it will run from Monday, July 24, through Sunday, Aug. 6.
Sales tax in Pinellas County is 7%, consisting of 6% that goes to the state and 1% that goes to the county. That means shoppers are spared the extra $7 of sales tax usually added on to a $100 qualifying purchase like those listed below. This also applies to online purchases from retailers who are responsible for paying Florida sales tax.
According to the Florida Dept. of Revenue, items exempt from sales tax during the sales tax holiday include learning aids selling for $30 or less; most school supplies selling for $50 or less; clothing, footwear and accessories selling for $100 or less; and computers and related accessories selling for $1,500 or less (when purchased for non-commercial and personal use only).
Learning aids are defined as electronic books, flashcards, interactive books, jigsaw puzzles, learning cards, matching games, memory games, puzzle books, search-and-find books, stacking or nesting blocks or sets, and toys that teach reading or math skills. The caveat is that the learning aids must sell for $30 or less each.
Any individual item that exceeds the monetary limit in each category will not qualify, and full sales tax will need to be paid. Other items that do not qualify for the sales tax holiday include books that are not otherwise exempt, computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes, rentals of eligible items, repairs or alterations to eligible items, and sales of eligible items within a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.
Sales tax holidays are not exactly new. They were the brainchild of mid-Westerners during the 1980s and 1990s to pump up auto sales in the states where cars were manufactured.
Florida Tax Watch reported that Florida didn’t get in the sales tax holiday game until its first Sales Tax Holidays began in 1998. The Florida Legislature sanctioned the state’s first one-week-long sales tax holiday that year for the purchase of clothing and footwear, provided the individual items cost $50 or less each. Florida policymakers got the idea from New York where a sales tax holiday had been enacted successfully to encourage residents to buy clothes locally rather than to travel across the bridge to New Jersey where clothes were tax-free year-round at the time.
The opportunity to take another go at purchasing items exempt from sales tax will occur in the beginning of 2024 for another two-week period. This time it will run from Monday, Jan. 1, to Sunday, Jan. 14. For a comprehensive list of items exempt from the 2023 and 2024 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holidays visit floridarevenue.com/backtoschool.