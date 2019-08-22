Free preschool is available to all Florida 4-year-olds, regardless of income, through Voluntary Prekindergarten (VPK), a state-funded education program.
VPK is free for children who reside in Florida and will be 4-years-old by Sept. 1. Florida is one of the first states to offer free prekindergarten to all 4-year-olds.
The fall VPK program began Aug. 14-15 in Pinellas, but registration is still open. Rapid registration is available to families at either of the Florida Learning Coalition offices, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 30.
The Clearwater office is located at 2536 Countryside Blvd., Suite 500. The St. Petersburg office is at 3420 Eighth Ave. S.
To complete same-day registration, families need to bring proof of child's age, birth certificate or child's passport, proof of Florida Residency (address and name must match application), using a valid Florida driver's license or ID card, current utility bill or current signed lease.
VPK builds a strong foundation for school with education aligned with various stages of a child's development. High-quality prekindergarten programs not only help children with kindergarten readiness, but also lead to better school performance and higher graduation rates.
Lindsay Carson, CEO of the Coalition in Pinellas, encourages families to participate in this free program, emphasizing the importance of its impact on academic, behavioral, and social benefits.
"VPK offers children a play-based experience that builds the foundational skills necessary for academic and lifelong success," Carson said.
Results of kindergarten screenings show children who complete VPK are better prepared for kindergarten than those who did not complete or did not attend VPK. More than 300 centers offer VPK in Pinellas County – private, public and charter schools and private childcare centers.
For more information, visit http://www.floridaearlylearning.com/vpk/ or call the Coalition’s VPK team at 727-400-4411, and selection option 3 and then option 1.