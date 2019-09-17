TAMPA — This fall the University of South Florida System welcomed its most academically accomplished incoming freshman class ever, according to a press release.
The group of first-time-in-college students carries an average ACT score of 29, an average SAT score of 1286 and an average high school GPA of 4.13. The group is comprised of approximately 100 high school valedictorians and salutatorians, along with 34 National Merit Scholars, an increase from 22 last year.
This also marks the largest freshman class in USF history with 3,773 students, an increase of more than 15 percent over last year. Overall, USF received more than 41,000 freshman applications, an all-time high.
Freshman enrollment is up significantly among minority groups. For the incoming freshman class, black student enrollment has increased nearly 33 percent from last year, Asian student enrollment has grown by nearly 23 percent and Hispanic student enrollment is up more than 14 percent.
In recent years, USF has led the State University System and received national recognition for eliminating the graduation rate gap by race, ethnicity and socioeconomic status, a rare achievement in higher education.
For fall 2019, the USF System’s total enrollment stands at nearly 51,000 students.