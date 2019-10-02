Pinellas County Schools and Junior Achievement of Tampa Bay announce a new partnership to launch 3DE, an innovative high school model proven to accelerate student engagement and academic outcomes in traditional public high schools.
3DE will launch August 2020 at Dunedin and St. Petersburg High Schools, with plans to expand into additional schools in the future.
Students in the program will have the opportunity to explore a wide variety of careers, participate in project-based learning and interact with business professionals, so that by the time they graduate they will have the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to thrive in their post-secondary education and careers.
“Pinellas County Schools’ partnership with Junior Achievement of Tampa Bay will give students more opportunities for a successful future. Students will grow a passion for an industry or career in which they have interest by learning from experts in that industry. This program will motivate students to take on additional challenges, graduate on time and develop a plan to achieve their dreams,” explains Pinellas County Schools superintendent Michael Grego.
3DE by Junior Achievement launched in 2015 at Banneker High School, the highest-poverty and lowest-performing high school in Fulton County, Georgia. The school-within-a-school model contributed to a 91% graduation rate, representing a 46% increase over the course of four-years.
There are currently six 3DE schools with each location demonstrating consistently positive outcomes among student engagement, academic gains, and development of transferable competencies. By 2020 3DE will expand to more than 20 schools in four states including Florida, Georgia, Texas and Washington, D.C./Maryland.
The instructional model at 3DE schools is based around the case method. These cases are a platform to connect an interdisciplinary project-based approach to standards-based learning. As the underpinning framework, Case Method integrates real-world concepts and experiences across all disciplines and subject areas. Activated through local and national partners, students gain access and skills to navigate careers in high growth industries.
“The initial 3DE schools demonstrated the ability to re-engineer high school education to be more relevant and engaging, leading to measurable gains in student outcomes and their future trajectory,” said Jack Harris, president and CEO of 3DE.
This announcement follows an extensive due diligence process with leadership from the School District, Dunedin and St. Petersburg High Schools, 3DE, and Junior Achievement. Over the course of the next year, the team will work collaboratively with school administration and teachers to prepare for the launch in 2020.
3DE will continue to provide consistent support through a dedicated on-site school team, as well as engagement from the regional and national team. Junior Achievement will continue to source partnerships with businesses that are stimulating local economic development and expanding careers in in-demand fields to create a diverse pipeline of case experiences.
“Junior Achievement of Tampa Bay is thrilled to be developing a joint venture with Pinellas County Schools and the broader business community to break through traditional barriers to make high schools more relevant, experiential, and authentically connected to the real world,” said Richard George, president of Junior Achievement of Tampa Bay.