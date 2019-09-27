Keynote speaker provides inspiration at PTA event

PINELLAS PARK — Author Roslyn Franken was the keynote speaker at the Pinellas County Council PTA/PTSA Fall Workshop Sept. 7 at Pinellas Park High School.
Franken recounted how her mother survived the concentration camps in Nazi Europe while her father survived the Nagasaki atomic bomb as a Prisoner of War in Japan. She shared how continents apart they experienced and witnessed the worst of humanity first-hand and met in the most extraordinary of circumstances to find everlasting love and live their life to the fullest.
She demonstrated how her parents serve as true role models for the meaning of survival and triumph over tragedy. She tells their life story in a book she wrote entitled, “Meant to Be: A True Story of Might, Miracles and Triumph of the Human Spirit.”
With rising hate crimes and school shootings in America, her inspirational message of hope and harmony over hate and triumph over tragedy needs to be heard by young people, now more than ever, according to a press release. Franken’s 2018 presentation in Parkland, Florida for the class that was shot into by the gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School launched her school speaking tour in Florida.
For more information about the Pinellas County Council PTA, go to www.pccpta.org. For more information about Roslyn Franken, go to www.RoslynFranken.com or call 727-599-0456.