LARGO — With the first month of school having passed, nearly 100 Pinellas County Schools students and staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
From Sept. 10 to Sept. 23, 43 cases were reported. Of that number, 30 students and 13 district employees tested positive.
Today’s figures include one student case each at North Shore Elementary School, Richard O. Jacobsen High School, Hollins High School, Clearwater Fundamental Middle School and Countryside High School. Students in one partial classroom and two partial buses were quarantined at North Shore Elementary; three partial classrooms were quarantined at Clearwater Fundamental Middle School; five partial classrooms at Countryside High School were quarantined and a small group of students at Hollins High School have been quarantined.
One staff member at Pinellas Park Middle School tested positive and is in quarantine.
That brings the total number of students diagnosed with COVID-19 to 56 and teachers with positive test results to 39.
The total number of positive cases in the district is 95.
Students in 81 classrooms, 33 partial classrooms, four small groups, and passengers on six buses have been quarantined since the start of school.
Since Aug. 24, 53 schools or district facilities have students or employees who have tested positive. They include:
• Administration Building
• Bardmoor Elementary School
• Bauder Elementary School
• Baypointe Middle School
• Bear Creek Elementary School
• Blanton Elementary School
• Boca Ciega High School
• Calvin Hunsinger
• Carwise Middle School
• Clearwater Fundamental Middle School
• Clearwater High School
• Clearwater Intermediate School
• Curtis Fundamental Elementary School
• Countryside High School
• Curlew Creek Elementary School
• Douglas Jamerson Elementary School
• East Lake High School
• Eisenhower Elementary School
• Frontier Elementary School
• Fuguitt Elementary School
• Garrison-Jones Elementary School
• Highland Lakes Elementary School
• James B. Sanderlin
• Hollins High School
• King’s Highway Elementary School
• Lakewood High School
• Largo High School
• Madeira Beach Fundamental School
• McMullen Booth Elementary School
• Maximo Elementary School
• North Shore Elementary School
• Northwest Elementary School
• Northeast High School
• Oldsmar Elementary School
• Osceola Fundamental High School
• Osceola Middle School
• Ozona Elementary School
• Palm Harbor Elementary School
• Palm Harbor University High School
• Pinellas Academy of Math and Science
• Pinellas Park Elementary School
• Pinellas Park High School
• Richard O. Jacobsen Technical High School
• Safety Harbor Elementary School
• Seminole Middle School
• Shore Acres Elementary School
• St. Petersburg High School
• St. Petersburg Collegiate
• Sutherland Elementary School
• Tarpon Springs Elementary School
• Tarpon Springs High School
• Thurgood Marshall Fundamental Middle School
• Walsingham Elementary School
• Walter Pownall Service Center
• Westgate Elementary School