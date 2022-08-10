SEMINOLE — The last day of school was just a little more than two months ago, and in the intervening eight weeks, Pinellas County School District officials have been working to ready administrators and teachers for the new year.
According to information from Pinellas County Schools spokeswoman Isabel Mascareñas, there are almost 96,000 students enrolled in the district, and out of the 114 traditional schools, there are 77 elementary schools, 20 middle schools and 17 high schools. There are also three alternative schools, seven exceptional schools and centers and 18 partnership and community schools. Pinellas technical colleges have 5,111 students enrolled and there are just over 8,000 students enrolled in adult general education.
Starkey Elementary School teachers were busy Monday making last-minute preparations to classrooms and lesson plans in anticipation of the first day of school on Wednesday.
Veteran Starkey pre-kindergarten teacher Roberta Braswell was adding final touches to her classroom just a day before the school's annual Meet the Teacher event, which offers parents the chance to meet teachers and take a look at the campus.
This is Braswell's second year at Starkey, though it's her 11th year of teaching.
"After COVID, I’m definitely looking forward to more face-to-face meetings," Braswell said. "It’s just more personable when you are talking to parents, especially since I teach Pre-K.
"A lot of times, it’s their first experience in school," she continued. "Regardless of if they’ve had another child go to school, each year is different for each child."
At the end of the 2020 school year, Braswell, who was teaching in Maryland at the time, said she found herself teaching Pre-K from home, and then later using a hybrid model where she had both students in the classroom and virtual students. It was an untenable position to be in, she said.
"Last year, COVID was still around, but at least we were still at school," Braswell said. "I’m hoping with everything coming out, like vaccinations, that we can all be at school together. That’s the best environment for everyone."
In a recent interview, Superintendent Kevin Hendrick, who was the architect of the district's pandemic response, said one of his top priorities this year is to emphasize the importance of classroom learning.
“One of the key things is making sure that after two years of learning in a pandemic that our students are able to come back and capitalize on their experience in the classroom,” Hendrick said. “In the last few years, we were not always able to engage students as much as we would like.
“We really want the experience of coming to school to be something that excites parents, students and teachers as well,” he continued.
Starkey first-grade teacher Nicole Morris, who graduated from the University of South Florida in May, said one of her biggest concerns coming into the classroom for the first time is the deficit that many students have when it comes to social interactions.
"Because we all went through COVID and most of the learning went online, I think students lost a lot about how to interact with one another. And that’s a big part of growing and learning to be a human," she said.
The district, much like the whole state, has faced significant teacher shortages. In an effort to combat the teacher shortfall, the Florida Department of Education in July announced a program that will allow military veterans to teach in the classroom without a teaching degree for five years.
Longtime Starkey Principal Audrey Chaffin said it’s been a struggle to find high-quality teachers who are able to reach the expectations she has for her teachers.
But, just like all things come to those who wait, Chaffin said she now has a great team in place.
"I'm so excited to say that we are complete with teachers that are excited, dedicated and ready to make a difference," she said.