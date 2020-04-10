ST. PETERSBURG – The Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions at St. Petersburg College will host an online forum titled “Closing the Resilience Gap: What Will it Take?” based on PBS’s documentary “Sinking Cities: Miami.”
The online forum will take place Wednesday, April 15, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Advance registration is required at solutions.spcollege.edu. For further information, call 727-394-6942.
The documentary focuses on Miami’s efforts to protect the city from rising seas and ever-more-frequent and violent storm surges that could destroy the city’s tourist and business economy. Participants are encouraged to watch Sinking Cities: Miami in advance of the online program. A link to the Zoom connection and to the documentary is provided with confirmation of registration. Sinking Cities can also be easily found by searching the PBS website.
The panel will address ethical, political and economic impacts of climate change and sea rise. The panelists will include:
• Christian Moriarty, SPC professor of ethics and law and academic chair of the Applied Ethics Institute
• Dr. Davina Passeri, research oceanographer at the U.S. Geological Survey
• Patrick Luce, SPC adjunct professor of economics
The virtual audience will have the opportunity to engage in a Q&A with the panelists during the program.
This documentary and discussion program was conceived by the Institute’s Suncoast Sea Level Rise Collaborative. The collaborative was developed to provide opportunities to educate students and the community about the challenges to be faced as a result of sea level rise and the warming climate.
The Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions at St. Petersburg College is dedicated to advancing academic excellence, community engagement, economic vitality and public understanding through high-quality, solutions-directed, non-partisan public policy program. Its purpose is to enrich the education experience, engage with local government to promote unity and efficiency, facilitate economic activity, and involve citizens in their college and government.