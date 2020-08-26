LARGO — Pinellas County Schools has announced an additional three students have tested positive for COVID-19.
Those students include one each at Clearwater High School, Carwise Middle School and Pinellas Academy of Math and Science.
According to district public information officer Isabel Mascarenas, 11 classes have been quarantined — seven at Carwise Middle School and four at Pinellas Academy of Math and Science.
No classes at Clearwater High School have been quarantined because the COVID-19 positive student has not been on campus this week.
In total, six students and three employees have tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday.
On Aug. 24, the district announced that three students and three staff members had tested positive at Northeast High School, Pinellas Park Elementary School, Carwise Middle School, Shore Acres Elementary School, and the Walter Pownall Service Center.
In an email to TBN, Mascarenas said the district will post each day the previous day’s numbers so that the Florida Department of Health will have time to notify families first.
She also said school officials are working to create a space on the district’s website where daily updates will be posted.