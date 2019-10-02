CLEARWATER — Clearwater Fundamental Middle School is one of 28 schools from across the United States and Ireland to be recognized by CFES Brilliant Pathways as a School of Distinction.
The award acknowledges the development and execution of a highly effective plan for the entire student body to become college and career ready, through the CFES core practices of essential skills, mentoring and pathways to college and career.
Only three schools in Florida earned this honor.
“Through our partnership with CFES Brilliant Pathways, our students have been afforded opportunities to work with West Point Robotics professors, deepen their exploration of careers and colleges, and work on essential skills to be successful in life,” said Clearwater Fundamental Principal Stephanie Joyner.
CFES Brilliant Pathways is a global organization that focuses on research-driven methods to help students become college and career ready.
To be considered for the School of Distinction title, a school must fulfill a set of criteria that includes implementing cutting-edge programs throughout the school to advance college and career readiness, and including family members and the community in school activities.