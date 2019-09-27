Girls Inc. of Pinellas recently honored SPC Engineering Program Director Lara Sharp as the 2019 STEM Woman of the Year.
On Sept. 13, Girls Inc. hosted a luncheon at the University of South Florida to honor local role models who affirm their commitment to encourage today’s girls and young women to consider careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).
“It is very humbling to get this award,” Sharp said in a press release. “Though I never thought of myself as a trailblazer or a woman engineer. Only an engineer. I can’t imagine doing anything else.”
SPC Workforce Institute Program Director Susan Garrett nominated Sharp for the award, noting her creativity, innovation and inspiration in furthering SPC’s efforts to encourage women and young girls to enter STEM fields.
Girls Inc. of Pinellas offers opportunities for girls to explore science, technology, engineering and math fields through hands-on experiences and leadership roles, giving them room to take risks and make mistakes, free from distractions. Each year, the organization honors local people who encourage young women to enter careers in STEM.