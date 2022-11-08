Pinellas County Schools application period for prekindergarten programs will be two months earlier this school year. Parents will be able to apply for PreK for 3-year-olds and VPK for 4-year-olds for next school year from Nov. 28 through Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. Invitations will be sent to families on Dec. 16. At that time, families will be able to accept a seat in one of Pinellas schools for the 2023-2024 school year.
“We know families are eager to find out which program their child will attend,” said Pinellas County Schools Director of Early Childhood Education Jennifer Mekler. “The new timeline will ensure that parents find out much earlier.”
The process will also be beneficial when children are on waitlists for programs parents requested.
“If they find out their child is on a waitlist, it gives parents a lot more time to work with our office to find them a seat,” she said.
Why are PreK and VPK important?
Research shows that children who participate in high-quality prekindergarten programs are more prepared for kindergarten, have better school attendance rates, perform better on standardized tests, and develop lifelong social and emotional skills.
“When that home/school connection is built early, students benefit,” Mekler said. “The earlier you start a routine about going to school, the more comfortable your child will be by the time they begin kindergarten.”
What’s special about Pinellas prekindergarten programs?
PCS prekindergarten programs provide developmentally appropriate learning activities that focus on the whole child. In prekindergarten programs, children learn how to interact with their peers. They build their vocabulary and learn how to use language in a highly engaging way. They are building knowledge around the standards, but, for children, it feels like play.
“When families enroll in Pinellas County Schools for preschool, they are immersing themselves in the resources and support of the entire school district,” Mekler said. “The decision will help families become familiar with their school and the district before their child begins their K-12 journey.”
The advantages don’t stop there. Pinellas public schools offer services that many providers don’t. These include school security, nurses and a more robust staffing model.
Additional advantages of attending prekindergarten at your neighborhood school
Parents have a lot of choices and flexibility at the PreK level. But there are advantages to choosing your neighborhood school. There are a variety of community programs connected to each school. When you and your child are engaged in your zoned school, you will become part of the community. You’ll have opportunities to participate in the PTA, in festivals and in school traditions. Your child will have a chance to connect with peers and teachers that they will spend the rest of their elementary school years with.
PreK 3 (Prekindergarten for 3-year-olds)
Prekindergarten 3 is for children who are 3 years old on or before Sept. 1 of the school year when they are attending Pre-K.
Classes generally have 14 students and are staffed by a certified teacher and one or two associates.
VPK (Voluntary Prekindergarten for 4-year-olds)
Voluntary Prekindergarten (VPK) is a free, state-funded program that prepares children for kindergarten. Parents will also need a voucher from the Early Learning Coalition, which shows they are eligible. Children must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 of the school year in which they are enrolling.
Most VPK classes have 18 to 20 students and are typically staffed by a certified teacher and a Child Development Associate.
VPK is free for three hours a day. Parents can extend the day three hours by paying tuition. PCS offers many free full-day sites as well.
Before and aftercare are available
After your child is accepted to a program, parents should reach out to the school for information about childcare.
How to Apply – Key Steps:
1. Apply for a seat from Nov. 28 through Dec. 14 at 5pm
Use the Student reservation system at https://reservation.pcsb.org. Visit any PCS school with a valid photo ID to get an account.
2. Acceptance Period: Dec. 16 through Jan. 13
Log back into https://reservation.pcsb.org to see if your child’s application has been accepted. You must accept an invitation to keep a seat.
3. Apply for a Certificate of Eligibility starting Jan 1. This is only required for VPK
If you are interested in VPK, you will also need to apply for a Certificate of Eligibility (VPK voucher). Visit https://elcpinellas.org/for-families/voluntary-pre-kindergarten or call the Early Learning Coalition at 727-400-4411.
4. Complete the enrollment process at your assigned school – Jan. 23- Feb. 3
Enrollment must be completed during this window for you to maintain your seat for the school year. Visit the school with your required documents to complete the enrollment process.
For more details and required documents, please visit www.pcsb.org/early