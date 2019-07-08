Pinellas County Schools is looking for applicants to help keep our students healthy and ready to learn.
Applications are now being accepted for licensed practical nurses. Licensed practical nurses perform nursing duties in school clinics and promote health and wellness in collaboration with the registered nurse.
Qualifications:
• Graduation from high school or possession of a GED
• Current, unencumbered licensure as a Practical Nurse by the Florida Board of Nursing
• Current certification in CPR
• Must pass a Level II background check
Applicants who are interested in becoming a school nurse, can call School Health Services at 727-588-6320.
Pinellas County Schools to host hands-on media clinics
Pinellas County Schools will host a series of Digital Media Skills Clinic, which are open to all middle and high school students.
The goal of this free media skills clinic is to push students’ design, writing, photography, leadership, web and multimedia skills to the limit with hands-on instruction.
This is also an opportunity to improve a student’s knowledge and skill level in digital cameras, Adobe Premiere, Photoshop, InDesign, writing for the web and more. Participants get to interview real people and to tell their story in a compelling multimedia format.
Each session will be presented by local media professionals.
The remaining sessions are:
• Learn How to Capture and Edit Video, July 9, 8:30 a.m. -2 p.m.
• Hone Your Writing and Proofreading skills, July 16, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Advance Your Skills in InDesign and Photoshop, July 18, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Learn how to Record Podcasts, July 31, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
All sessions are John Hopkins Middle School. Families email Crystal Pruitt, coordinator for Centers for Journeys in Journalism and Multimedia Studies program, at pruitt@pcsb.org.
Highland Middle School student wins PTA Reflections Award
DUNEDIN — Brian Huang of Dunedin Highland Middle earned an Award of Merit for Music Composition for his work titled "Slow Down."
His music and works by other award winners will be featured in the National PTA Reflections traveling exhibit, Heroes Around Me. The exhibit will begin in January 2020 in Washington, D.C., and conclude in June 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.
The awards recognize students in Pre-K through 12th grade in the areas of Dance Choreography, Film Production, Literature, Music Composition, Photography and Visual Arts. Student entries submitted to the national level go through two rounds of review by esteemed arts professionals across the country.
Superintendent receives Education Leadership Award
Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Michael Grego has been selected to receive the Education Leadership Award from the Hispanic Education Collation of Palm Beach County for promoting educational equity for Hispanic/Latino students.
The award recognizes individuals who have made a difference in the lives of Hispanic students. Grego's award specifically highlights his efforts to honor Hispanic students and celebrate their achievement through the Maria Edmonds Hispanic Achievement Awards.
At his direction, the district implemented the awards ceremony in 2018 to recognize the outstanding achievements of our Hispanic students. In April 2019, the school district honored more than 460 high-achieving Hispanic students at the awards ceremony.
Grego will be recognized in October at the fifth annual Hispanic Leadership Awards Luncheon in West Palm Beach.
Palm Harbor teacher named state finalist
PALM HARBOR — Becky Bride of Palm Harbor University High School has been selected as a state-level finalist for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. Bride will serve as one of only three state mathematics finalists for the 2019 Presidential Awards.
She has taught mathematics in the school district for 32 years, was department chair of mathematics at Palm Harbor University High School for 18 years. She is currently teaching in the International Baccalaureate program.
This prestigious award recognizes the outstanding contributions of mathematics and science teachers across the nation. The honor is the highest recognition that a kindergarten through 12th-grade science, technology, engineering, mathematics and/or computer science teacher can receive for outstanding teaching in the United States.
PCS places fifth in College Board competition
Pinellas County Schools placed fifth among 30 participating urban districts in the Council of the Great City Schools’ College Board Opportunity Scholarships Challenge. The College Board Opportunity Scholarship represents a new program for the College Board with $25 million pledged in scholarships over the next five years.
During the 2018-19 school year, the program was available to students in the class of 2020. The College Board Opportunity Scholarship program provides a guide for critical steps in preparing for college and with each step a student completes, they earn the chance to win money for college.
In addition to the fifth place finish in the Council of the Great City Schools’ competition, Pinellas County Schools also received honorable mentions for having more than 15 percent of our students in the class of 2020 sign up for College Board Opportunity Scholarship, as well as, take the step to build a college list. More than 21 percent of the class of 2020 signed up for the SAT, more than 15 percent built a college list and nearly 5% were actively engaged in SAT practice through the College Board’s satpractice.org platform. The district will continue to support students and encourage them to plan for their future beyond graduation in the year ahead.
PCS Spanish-language Facebook page wins national honor
Pinellas County Schools won a Golden Achievement Award from the National School Public Relations Association for Pinellas County Schools en Español, the district's new Spanish-language Facebook page. The award recognizes exemplary work in school public relations, communication, marketing and engagement.
The Facebook page was implemented during the 2018-2019 school year as part of the district's overall efforts to improve achievement for our English learners and enhance communication with students and their families. Approximately 18% of students in the school district identify as Hispanic. The percentage of Spanish-speaking English learners is more than 60%.
Seminole Middle School earns national recognition
SEMINOLE — Seminole Middle received the Promising Practices Award June 7 at the Florida Character Education Conference. The recognition highlights innovative best practices that are having an impact across the nation and abroad.
The school's award specifically recognizes the practice of Character Circles, which allow students to apply the school’s core character traits through rich and reflective conversations. Seminole Middle School will be invited to the National Conference on Character Education through Character.org to be recognized and share the school's work. Seminole Middle School is the only Pinellas district school to receive this distinction for the 2018-2019 school year.
PCS to offer meals to students throughout summer
Summer BreakSpot is a program sponsored by Pinellas County Schools Food Service and supported by partnerships with Juvenile Welfare Board, Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger, Share Our Strength- No Kid Hungry, Florida Department of Agriculture, Florida Dairy Council and UF/IFAS.
Summer BreakSpots are locations where children and teens can receive a healthy meal at no charge while school is out. A list of Summer BreakSpot locations is available at https://www.summerbreakspot.org.