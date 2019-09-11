St. Petersburg College’s Workforce Institute has announced three upcoming classes, including the following.
• Six-week UAS Video Editing and Production Course is scheduled from Sept. 23-Oct. 28. Class will be held on six consecutive Mondays from 6 -8:30 p.m., at the SPC EpiCenter, Room 306, 13805 58th St. N., Clearwater.
The course will provide video professionals the introductory-level comprehensive skills they need to import, edit and encode video projects using Final Cut Pro X. The course will also cover pre-production areas such as determining client needs, shot lists and storyboarding, as well as obtaining licenses, permits and waivers prior to filming. Through instructor-led demonstrations and exercises, you will learn how to edit video, add video effects and titles and export your finished video.
Registration can be completed by going to https://bit.ly/31m1fh3
• 12-week Video Production Program is scheduled from Sept. 18 – Dec. 11. It will be offered at the SPC Seminole Campus, 9200 113th St. This course is geared toward digital arts professionals, GFX designers, creative content producers, website developers and anyone who wants to learn video production to enhance their resume’ and increase their skills level. This certificate is designed to prepare students to produce complex digital video tape presentations for 'on' or 'off' air.
To register for this course, visit stpe.co/videoproduction.
• Six-week Art Business Academy Course is scheduled from Sept. 30-Nov. 18. The class will be held on Mondays, 6-8 p.m., at SPC Downtown Campus, 244 2nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. This course is in collaboration with the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance. The sessions will provide creatives with the skills and confidence to prepare for professional careers.
To register for this course, contact Sondra Seiter at 727-791-5978 or email seiter.sondra@spcollege.edu.