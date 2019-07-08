The Florida Department of Education released the 2019 Florida Standards Assessments June 28 for grades 3-10 in English Language Arts and Mathematics; grades 5 and 8 in Science and End of Course exams in Algebra 1, Biology, Civics, Geometry and U.S. History.
Pinellas County Schools students showed marked improvements in proficiency rates from 2018 to 2019.
District Summary:
• In FSA ELA, the district made gains across the board from 51% to 54% proficiency in grades 3-10, underscoring Pinellas’ significant commitment to improving proficiency in elementary school English Language Arts.
• In FSA Mathematics, the district saw modest increases and remained at the state average in all elementary grade levels. Overall, the district remained stable at 59 percent proficiency in grades three-eight.
• In Science, Pinellas County remained above the state average in both fifth and eighth grade scores.
• The district saw increases in the U.S. History and Civics EOC exams.
In the Transformation Zone, a majority of schools saw proficiency increases across grade levels in ELA and Math. Some highlights include:
• Campbell Park Elementary saw gains in grades three-five in ELA and math.
• Lakewood Elementary had the district’s largest gain in Elementary Science, moving from 13% to 32%, a 19-point increase.
• Additionally, the schools designated by the state as F graded schools in 2018 (Campbell Park, Ponce de Leon, Lakewood) saw gains in many categories that may positively affect their 2019 school grade.
Numerous schools throughout the district showed impressive gains during the 2018-19 school year, the following elementary schools had the largest gains in proficiency:
• ELA — Bardmoor, Belcher, Blanton, Campbell Park, Curlew, Dunedin, Garrison Jones, Gulf Beaches, Leila Davis, Midtown, Walsingham
• Math — Bay Point, Belleair, Eisenhower, Garrison Jones, Leila Davis, Lynch, Midtown, Pinellas Park, Sanderlin, Sandy Lane
The following secondary schools showed marked improvement in several categories.
• Middle School — Azalea, Dunedin, John Hopkins, Largo, Meadowlawn, Pinellas Park
• High School — Countryside, Largo, Seminole, Tarpon Springs
“Pinellas County Schools dedicated staff, teachers and administrators have spent the past year focused on areas to enhance student learning and improve the quality of our schools,” said Superintendent Michael Grego in a press release. “Today’s Florida Standards Assessments results are a celebration of the accomplishments of our students, and are a reflection of the unwavering dedication of our school board, educators, support from community organizations and partnership with our families. Together, we are able to make continuous progress in our schools.”