In response to the threat of Hurricane Ian, Pinellas County Schools has announced all schools and district offices will be closed from Tuesday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Sept. 30.
All meetings, sports and extracurricular activities will also be canceled during that time.
The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners and Pinellas County Emergency Management will be activating shelters in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Special Needs Shelters will open at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 and additional shelters will open Tuesday morning. Because district buildings are utilized as shelters for our community, this will impact school district operations.
To support readiness at sites designated as special needs shelters, the following schools will release students early at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26: Palm Harbor University High School, Dunedin Highland Middle School and John Hopkins Middle School.
Make-up days will not be announced until after the storm event.
The district will continue to monitor the storm and any impact it has on Pinellas County. All updates will be posted on the district's weather page www.pcsb.org/weather and on social media including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
For storm shelter and preparation information, please visit https://storm.pinellascounty.org/ or call the County Information Center at 727-464-4333.