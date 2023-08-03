TAMPA — The University of South Florida received more than $157 million in philanthropic commitments last fiscal year from over 37,500 donors, setting records for both financial generosity and the number of supporters who chose to invest, the university said in a press release. This marks the fifth straight year that annual charitable giving benefitting the university surpassed $100 million and the second straight record-setting year over $150 million.
The $157.4 million raised over the past year includes gifts from more than 11,800 new donors, also a record. The total amounts are from the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2023.
Donor support also made possible the new Judy Genshaft Honors College building, which was unveiled to the public in May. In 2019, a historic lead gift of $20 million from USF President Emerita and Professor Judy Genshaft and her husband, Steven Greenbaum, set construction of the building in motion. Other donors stepped up to name the many classrooms, learning lofts, and dedicated studio spaces for art, food, culture, music and technology throughout the building. In total, over $46 million of the project was funded by private gifts. In fall 2023, the building will open its doors to its first cohort of students.