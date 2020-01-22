CLEARWATER — Tamra Ingrassia, a food service specialists at Belcher Elementary in Clearwater, is Pinellas County Schools 2019-2020 Support Employee of the Year.
The announcement was made during a celebratory luncheon at Feather Sound Country Club in Clearwater. As a result, Ingrassia will represent the district for the Florida School-Related Employee of the Year award. She will also receive $300 from Achieva Credit Union, the event's sponsor.
Ingrassia has a passion for food and healthy eating that extends beyond her daily duties. She started a garden club at the school and helped to design garden beds that now produce fresh fruits and vegetables.
She incorporates student achievement by putting math problems on the student’s lunch trays and she has academic conversations with students. Ingrassia has initiated several healthy food options programs at Belcher Elementary to include a Breakfast Showcase. She continuously searches for ways to help students make smart and healthy food and nutrition decisions.