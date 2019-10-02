Local teacher inducted into hall of fame

Clearwater native and St. Petersburg High School teacher Dave Tennian was inducted into Tampa’s Bloomingdale High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Sept. 27.
Tennian grew up in Clearwater, where he started playing soccer as a young boy. From 1980-1984, Tennian played at Clearwater High School and the Clearwater Chargers.
Tennian played for the Florida State University Mens' Soccer Club from 1984-1988 earning First Team All-Metro Conference Tournament honors in 1985. In 2000, Tennian was nominated to Tampa Bay’s All-Century Team in the Tampa Bay Times.
Tennian began coaching at Bloomingdale High School in 1990. In 1993, Coach Tennian led the boys’ soccer team to the first state championship in any sport in the history of the school. Tennian also led the team to state championships in 1995 and 1998, and a state runner-up finish in 1999, as well as top five national rankings in 1998 and 1999 and top seven national rankings in 1993 and 1995.
Tennian was named St. Petersburg Times High School Soccer Coach of the Year in 1993, 1995, and 1998 and Tampa Tribune High School Soccer Coach of the Year in 1993 and 1998. On April 27, 1998, Coach Tennian and the Boys Soccer Team were commended for their accomplishments by the state of Florida House of Representatives in House Resolution No. 9501.
On Dec. 8, 1999, Tennian was named High School Soccer Coach of the Decade by the Tampa Tribune. Tennian currently holds the NSCAA record for all-time winning percentage among Florida boys’ high school soccer coaches and is 9th in the nation in all-time winning percentage.