Pinellas County Schools goes where you go! Check out PCS online. Explore educational resources, get important news and updates, and connect with the right staff member to help you with questions or concerns. You can do all of this on your smartphone or computer!
PCS Website
Discover learning resources, special programs and educational opportunities. See school schedules, access lunch menus, and learn about volunteer opportunities. You can access these resources on the district’s website, www.pcsb.org. Don’t forget to check out the latest news in the PCS Newsroom: www.pcsb.org/newsroom.
Social Media
Stay connected with PCS on the school district’s social media channels. You’ll see important news and updates, access live Q&A sessions, and find highlights featuring amazing staff and students.
Like Pinellas County Schools on Facebook, follow PCS on Twitter and Instagram, and subscribe to the PCS YouTube channel. Stay up to date with employee news on LinkedIn. PCS also has a special Facebook page for Spanish-speaking families and community members. You’ll find links to the PCS social media channels on the school district’s website.
You can also connect with Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Kevin Hendrick on Twitter! Follow him for important news and exciting developments at https://twitter.com/PinellasSuper.
Let’s Talk
Have a question, concern or a suggestion? Want to share a positive experience that you had with a school district employee? Share your thoughts and connect with PCS staff who can help at www.pcsb.org/letstalk.
TogetherPCS
Stay ahead of the curve with exciting PCS news and stories delivered straight to your inbox. See spotlights on outstanding students, staff and alums, and get reminders about upcoming events and deadlines. Subscribe and see the latest issue of TogetherPCS at www.pcsb.org/togetherpcs.