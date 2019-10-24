SEMINOLE — The Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions at St. Petersburg College will present a dinner forum titled Artificial Intelligence: Good or Evil? on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6-8:15 p.m., at SPC’s Seminole Campus Conference Center, 9200 113th St. N. in Seminole.
Admission for the dinner and program is $25 and $20 for educators and students. Advance registration is required at solutions.spcollege.edu. For more information, call 727-394-6942.
Alex N. Beavers Jr., Ph.D. will be the featured speaker. A 40-year veteran high-technology executive and entrepreneur, Beavers considers the fourth phase of the Industrial Revolution to be the “Technology Revolution,” encompassing robotics, nanotechnology, quantum computing, biotechnology, autonomous vehicles, fifth-generation wireless (5G), 3D printing and the all-encompassing Internet of Things.
As the chief innovation officer of Mote Marine Laboratory and author of The Digital Horizon: Hopeful or Hopeless, Beavers’ book explores the factors that indicate artificial intelligence offers a promising future. His presentation will illustrate what is state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, where is it likely going, what are the economic and technical realities of it, and why we need more of it, not less.
SPC Assistant Professor and Information Services Librarian Chad Mairn, who is also the founder and manager of SPC’s Innovation Lab on the Seminole Campus, will offer commentary on Beavers’ assertions and perspectives. Moderator of the program is Susan Garrett, program director for Industry Certifications at SPC’s Workforce Institute.