Pinellas County Schools continues to provide new educational choices for families. Several new programs for 2019-2020 were created based on feedback from parents and students:
• Elisa Nelson Elementary School - Elisa Nelson Elementary School in Palm Harbor will open this school year as the Center for Gifted Studies and Literacy Innovation.
• Sandy Lane Elementary School - The Conservatory for the Arts at Sandy Lane Elementary School in Clearwater will emphasize hands-on learning using arts integration. The program is staffed with experienced arts educators and will feature a variety of field trips to deepen learning in the arts and other subjects. All students at the Conservatory for the Arts participate in Dance, Music and Visual Arts each week. Students in grades three-five, will have the opportunity to participate in strings instruction.
• Northeast High School and Osceola Fundamental High School will add Boys and Girls Lacrosse for the 2019-20 season. This brings the district to six high schools in Pinellas that play Florida High School Athletics Association sanctioned Lacrosse.
• East Lake High School is offering a new collegiate program which will allow students to earn their Associate of Arts (AA) degree as the earned their high school diploma.
• The district’s Transportation Department will be implementing BusBulletin at all elementary schools. BusBulletin is a web-based transportation notification system designed to notify families, school administrators, transportation staff and district personnel of transportation issues including delayed buses, accidents, and emergencies. Notifications can be sent via text, email or voice call.