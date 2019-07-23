Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County DOH-Pinellas is offering its annual summer Back to School clinic services to students, kindergarten through grade 12, to prepare for the 2019-20 school year.
DOH-Pinellas' school-based clinics provide school, sports and well-child physicals, including immunizations, at no cost for clients in need. Vision screenings, provided by Preserve Vision Florida, as well as assistance for glasses and exams (for qualifying clients) also are available. SERTOMA Speech & Hearing Foundation of Florida, Inc. will provide support to students who need additional hearing consultation and screening.
The last day to receive services is Tuesday, Aug. 13.
The services are provided at no cost by appointment only between 8 a.m. -2 p.m., Mondays- Thursdays on a rotating schedule at the following locations:
• Pinellas Park High School Clinic, 6305 118th Ave N.
• Northeast High School Clinic, 5500 16th St. N., St. Petersburg.
• Gibbs High School Clinic: 850 34th St. S., St. Petersburg.
• Boca Ciega High School Clinic, 924 58th St. S., Gulfport.
For appointments, call 727-824-6900 and select menu option 4. A parent or guardian must bring the child's immunization record and accompany the child to receive services. If the parent is not present, consent must be obtained prior to receiving services.
All Pinellas children entering kindergarten on Aug. 14 are required to present a school entrance physical, dated within one year of school enrollment.
DOH-Pinellas' school-based clinics are a partnership with the Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County. The clinics provide services to students on campus during the school year and open to the community during the summer months.
For more information about DOH-Pinellas, go to www.PinellasHealth.com or follow us on Twitter at @HealthyPinellas.