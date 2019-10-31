CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Schools honored 162 support employees at the district’s annual Certificate of Distinction Awards Ceremony and breakfast Oct. 21 at Banquet Masters in Clearwater.
The event honors support employees who took the initiative to commit extra hours to professional development.
School Board Vice Chair Carol Cook congratulated the recipients on behalf of the Board and Superintendent Michael Grego emphasized how much support employees are valued as well as the important role they play to student success.
Tony Langhorne, the district’s 2018- 2019 Support Employee of the Year, was the keynote speaker. Langhorne encouraged the recipients to continue to grow and to make sure that they give 100% in any position or effort in the future.
The Certificate of Distinction program began in 1998 with a pilot group of 36 recipients. There is not another professional development program of its kind at other school districts in the state. There are two levels of distinction: Level I and Level II. To earn the first level, employees must commit to 65 hours of professional development classes. Level two requires a 150-hour commitment, with 30 of those hours dedicated to community service.
Level I completers receive a $225 bonus and level II earns employees an additional $250.