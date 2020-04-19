Seminole high senior ‘disheartened’ over cancellation of in-person graduation

SEMINOLE — When word came down from the state Saturday afternoon during Gov. Ron DeSantis’ COVID-19 press conference that K-12 schools would not be reopening this year, Pinellas County Schools’ Superintendent Michael Grego quickly released a statement saying he agreed with the governor’s decision.
He also acknowledged the hardship it would place on the district’s graduating class.
“We recognize that there are many end-of-year traditions and this time is exceptionally hard for our high school seniors and their families,” Grego said in his statement. “We are working to ensure such celebrations, especially graduation, are honored and meaningful. With that in mind, all high school graduation commencement ceremonies for Pinellas County Schools will be conducted virtually, with each school also hosting a celebration at their school site once it is deemed safe by health officials to have large gatherings.”
However, at least one senior at Seminole High School believes the decision to cancel graduation ceremonies was premature.
“While we understand a delay in the ceremony due to COVID-19, outright cancellation of an event this important is disheartening in these times,” Megan Levine said in an email sent to Tampa Bay Newspapers on Sunday afternoon.
Levine said she along with “thousands of students and families” were “outraged” about the premature cancellation.
Levine started a petition drive on Change.org in hopes of getting school officials to reconsider the virtual ceremonies and instead hold “in-person” graduations in June, July or even August.
She said a celebration at the schools would not be the same as a graduation ceremony.
“With all due respect, a celebration isn’t an in-person graduation ceremony, and I haven’t spoken to any students or families that feel differently,” Levine said.
Levine started her petition about 3 p.m. Sunday and had gathered more than 250 signatures in the first 2.5 hours. She is asking that others join in signing her petition at http://chng.it/KBQSnrmbxB.
In her petition message, Levine gives several reasons for her push to have graduation ceremonies delayed instead of holding them virtually.
“Imagine going through 13 years of schooling, 13 years of tests, 13 years of homework, 13 years of friends, or bullies, and of growing up, all with justifying your experience with the knowledge that you will receive a memory that will last a lifetime at the end of the road,” she said in her petition. “At the very first freshman assembly at Seminole High School, we were told to close our eyes and envision ourselves four years into the walking across the stage at Tropicana Field.”
She pointed out all the other events that this year’s senior class won’t get to participate in, such as spring sports, state art competitions, spring concerts, spring musicals, prom, senior breakfast, “gradbash,” leadership conferences and more.
She wants the chance to have the same memories of past graduating classes.
“We can be promised a ‘meaningful virtual commencement ceremony,’ but the truth of the matter is that there’s nothing meaningful about watching life unfold through the screen of a laptop from the comfort on my bed,” Levine writes.
In his announcement, Grego said details about virtual commencement ceremonies for the class of 2020 will be communicated to seniors and their families by principals next week.
For more information, visit https://www.pcsb.org/coronavirus.
Suzette Porter is TBN's Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.