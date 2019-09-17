St. Petersburg College placed sixth among Florida public and private colleges that participated in the 2020 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges study. SPC ranked No. 17 as a top public school in the southern colleges region. These are the highest-ranked public colleges and universities within its ranking category among 12 states in the regional south.
SPC also ranked No. 45 as a top performer on social mobility out of 84 schools in the southern region. This ranking highlights the college’s effort to advance economically disadvantaged students who are less likely than others are to finish college.
The SPC Community of Care initiative strategically supports students beyond their academic pursuits by providing assists through food banks, clothing closets and more. Through community partnerships, SPC is able to meet the needs of the most vulnerable students to ensure they’re achieving academic success.
For ethnic diversity, SPC scored a 57% among public and private colleges in the southern region.
The University of South Florida was No. 44 on the list of best public universities in America, according to U.S. News and World Report’s rankings. The No. 44 ranking is 14 spots higher than last year and represents USF’s highest position ever on the U.S. News list of best universities.
Since 2015, USF has climbed 44 spots from No. 88 to No. 44, which officials say is an “unparalleled trajectory among public or private universities in the United States.”
In this year’s rankings, U.S. News also measured universities for the first time on “social mobility,” which assesses an institution’s success enrolling, retaining and graduating students who come from families with lower incomes and receive federal Pell Grants. U.S. News ranks USF as the No. 9 public university in the nation in this category.
The U.S. News methodology combines a host of factors, including student graduation and retention rates, high-ability students enrolled out of high school, faculty resources and university reputation.