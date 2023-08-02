Pinellas County Schools offers a wealth of educational options, ranging from high-quality neighborhood schools to more than 80 magnet, fundamental and career programs. Student Assignment is available to help families explore educational options and navigate the enrollment process. Parents wishing to change schools may request a new school assignment by making a Special Assignment Request or applying for a District Application Program (magnet or fundamental program). Learn more at www.pcsb.org/registration. If you have questions, please reach out to the Student Assignment office.
Here are some tips to help you get ready for the new school year:
• Visit the Pinellas County Schools website, www.pcsb.org. You’ll find a link to our online Back-to-School Guide on the home page of the site. You’ll find back-to-school information, including the student calendar, report card schedules, and lunch information.
New students
If you are new to the school district or have a child entering school for the first time and have questions about the registration process, visit www.pcsb.org/new. There are three key steps to register your child for school:
Step 1: Find your School:
Zoned Schools are based on your home address. Find your child's zoned school with the convenient School Zone Locator. See zone maps for elementary, middle and high schools at www.pcsb.org/zone.
Step 2: Reserve a seat:
To reserve a seat, you must first set up a parent account at focus.pcsb.org. You will need an email account and a valid government-issued ID. You can use the link in the parent portal at focus.pcsb.org to make a reservation or apply for one of our other educational choice options.
Visit your school with a valid photo ID to connect your student to your parent account. You can use any computer, including a school computer, to log in and reserve a seat.
Step 3: Enroll at your school:
The final step is to visit the assigned school to deliver the required documents.
• Birth certificate or other proof of identity/age (required)
• Two forms of proof of residency (required)
• Florida Certificate of Immunization (required)
• Physical examination certificate (required)
• Child’s most recent report card
• Recent Individual Education Plan if applicable
Many of your student's important forms such as code of conduct letters, media release forms and more can be accessed online at www.pcsb.org/backtoschoolforms. You can complete these forms ahead of time and avoid the first day of school paperwork pile-up!
Returning Students – Have you moved?
Please keep us updated if you have recently moved. Make sure Pinellas County Schools has your current address by logging into focus.pcsb.org using your PCS parent username and password.
Follow the link and prompts to change your address. Note — your child may be assigned to a different school based on your new address.
Bus information
If your child is currently registered and eligible to ride a bus, you can check their transportation information in Focus at focus.pcsb.org. If your child rides the bus to school, you will also receive information in the mail from the district's Transportation Department. If you have questions about bus transportation, please contact the Transportation Call Center at Transportation@pcsb.org or 727-587-2020.