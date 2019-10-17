School Board chair selected as finalist for Green-Garner Award
Pinellas County School Board Chair Rene Flowers has been named a finalist for the Council of the Great City Schools Green-Garner Award. The award recognizes outstanding contributions in urban education. All finalists will be honored at the Green-Garner Awards Banquet, where the winner will also be announced on Oct. 24 in Louisville, Kentucky
PCS to host ESE College, Career & Life Fair
PINELLAS PARK — Every year, Pinellas County Schools holds a college and career fair to help high school students with disabilities and their families plan for the future.
The ESE College, Career & Life Fair will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, 6-7:30 p.m., at Pinellas Park High School, 6305 118th Ave N.
The fair provides information about financial aid, career training, job skills, college, military service opportunities, supported living and additional resources. Families will have the opportunity to talk with representatives from the district, and various educational institutions and community organizations. If you have questions or need an interpreter, call Jayme Joslyn at 727-588-5079.
Pinellas County Schools receives two major grants
Pinellas County Schools is the recipient of the School Climate Transformation Grant Program. The program’s purpose is to develop, enhance, or expand resources and technical assistance in schools implementing strategies to improve school climate through a multi-tiered system of support.
The Pinellas County School District is one of 80 award grantees nationally. This five-year grant will provide $3,591,386 in supplemental funding.
The project recognizes the importance of understanding how students make sense of themselves and their social situations, and the impact of this “meaning-making” on academic outcomes. The aim is to guide school leaders and teachers around the use of restorative and responsive practices to support student belonging and target effective school and classroom practices that foster current learning environments as places of belonging.
Pinellas County Schools also received a grant for the Student, Teachers, and Officers Preventing School Violence Act Program.
The purpose of the grant is to improve school safety through analysis of existing comprehensive programs that include conducting school threat assessments; and developing multidisciplinary mental health intervention teams designed to identify school violence risks among students and implementing strategies to mitigate those risks.
PCS is one of 48 award grantees nationally. This three-year grant will provide $499,422 in supplemental funding to implement an actionable plan for conducting evidence-based threat assessments for all schools.