Pinellas School Board says yes to vaping lawsuit

LARGO — Citing the need to protect the safety of students, Pinellas County School Board unanimously approved a request on April 14 to initiate a lawsuit against manufacturers, distributors and sellers of electronic cigarettes and vaping products.
The approval included a retainer agreement with Maher Law Firm in Winter Park and Wagstaff & Cartmell in Kansas City, Missouri.
The agreement is at no cost to the school district and there will never be a cost for the litigation, said Board attorney David Koperski. If the district receives a judgement or a settlement, the law firms will receive a share.
Koperski said the agreement is similar to other school board clients that have joined in the suit. Pinellas County will be the fourth district in Florida to join the nationwide multi-school lawsuit.
“I believe we will be well represented,” he said.
Background information that accompanied the agenda item said student use of electronic cigarettes and vaping products had increased at a rapid pace. It singled out Juul vaping products.
Furthermore, the information said, “Medical evidence supports the severe harm that youth risk by vaping,” which backs up Grego’s concern about safety for students.
Grego thanked the board for “looking out for the health and wellbeing of our young people.”
The district has had to allocate resources, especially at the high schools, to deal with what staff calls an “epidemic.” Staff time has been spent on development of vaping cessation programs and other methods to try to “stem the tide of juvenile vaping.”
School board members also approved an amendment to the Code of Student Conduct that deals with tobacco, nicotine and vaping. It specifies the consequences for students caught using those products at school, at any school-sponsored activity, a bus stop or on the bus.
Consequences include educational interventions, diversion programs and others dependent on repeat offenses.
In other business, the board ratified and approved a waiver of certain procedures as allowed by the governor’s executive order that permits virtual meetings. At the board’s first virtual meeting on April 14, the public was allowed to listen to the proceedings online and by phone. The public can make comments by email or by phone.
Details are available at https://www.pcsb.org/Page/3936.
The board unanimously approved agreements with PlayOn Sports and The Identity Tampa Bay to allow online streaming of volleyball, basketball, wrestling, football, flag football, soccer and lacrosse games.
Equipment will be installed at 16 high schools gymnasiums and football fields at no cost to the district.
Games will be streamed live on the PlayOn platform, which is available to the public for $10.95 a month.
Unanimous approval was given to a request for a reimbursement resolution to pay for $80 million for educational facilities from the capital improvement fund prior to making a decision on bonding.
No public comment was received for a public hearing on instructional materials for the 2020-2021 school year. No action was required by the board, which will be required to adopt the new materials in the spring.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.