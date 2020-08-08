Back-to-School Tax Holiday set for Aug. 7-9

While the debate continues about kids returning to class in a few weeks, very few are likely to argue over saving a little money during the Back-to-School Tax Holiday from Friday, Aug. 7-Sunday, Aug. 9.
During the holiday, most school supplies, clothing items, footwear and accessories are exempt from sales tax, as is a portion of the cost of personal computers and computer-related items. The only catch is that purchases must be for noncommercial or personal use.
And, the price matters. For example, school supplies can’t cost more than $15 per item. But, you can buy as much as you like as long as the price is right.
Qualifying items include binders, calculators, cellophane tape, colored pencils, compasses, composition books, blank computer disks, construction paper, crayons, erasers, folders, glue, highlighters, legal pads, lunch boxes, markers, notebook filler paper, notebooks, paste, pencils (including mechanical and refills), pens (felt, ballpoint, fountain and refills), poster board, protractors, rulers, scissors, and staplers and staples used on paper.
Taxable items include books that are not otherwise exempt; computer paper; correction tape, fluid, or pens; masking tape; and printer paper.
During the holiday, no sales tax will be collected on purchases of clothing, accessories, wallets or bags, including handbags, back packs, fanny packs and diaper bags, as long as each item costs $60 or less.
The state defines clothing as any article of wearing apparel, including footwear, intended to be worn on or about the human body. The list of qualifying items is quite lengthy.
Items that don’t qualify include watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, handkerchiefs, skis, swim fins, roller blades, skates, briefcases, suitcases, garment bags, athletic equipment, sunglasses or safety glasses (except prescription). Rented items also are not exempt.
In addition, the exemption does not apply to purchases at a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.
With more students attending classes online, personal computers are important. Pinellas County Schools tries to supply devices as much as possible. But some families may be considering purchasing their own. The sales tax holiday may be the perfect time.
The sale tax exemption applies to the first $1,000 of the sales price of eligible items, as long as they are purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.
According to the state, personal computers include electronic book readers, laptops, desktops, handheld devices, tablets and tower computers. The tax exemption does not apply to cellular phones, video game consoles, digital media receivers or devices that are not primarily designed to process data.
Personal computer-related accessories include keyboards, mice (mouse devices), personal digital assistants, monitors, and other peripheral devices, such as modems, routers and non-recreational software.
Computer-related accessories do not include furniture, systems, devices, software or peripherals that are designed or intended primarily for recreational use. Monitors that include a television tuner also are not exempt from tax.
In addition, purchases made at a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport also are not exempt.
Info you should know
Articles that are normally sold as a unit cannot be separated and sold to qualify for the exemption.
Items sold as a set that include non-taxable and taxable items will be taxed.
Items purchased with a gift card will qualify regardless of when the gift card was purchased. If a gift card is purchased during the holiday, but eligible merchandise is purchased after the holiday has ended, those items will be taxable.
Buy one, get one, or buy one get one for a reduced price cannot be averaged to qualify for the exemption.
If you exchange an item purchased during the tax holiday after it has ended, no tax will be due. However, if you return the item and receive a credit for the purchase of a different item, the new item will be taxed.
The state says that the price of an item is not limited to the amount you pay. For example, a seller could offer a coupon, discount or rebate that reduces the cost. When the seller is reimbursed for any portion of the discount by a manufacturer, that amount is included in the taxable sales price. So if a hand bag costs $50 due to a $15 rebate, it would be taxable because the total price would actually be $65 — $5 more than the qualifying amount.
You can use a rain check to purchase an eligible item without tax, regardless of when the rain check was issued. However, if a rain check is issued and the purchase is made after the holiday, taxes will be charged.
Items sold as layaway sales are exempt from tax as long as you accept delivery during the sales tax period or you put an item on layaway and pay it off after the holiday is over.
Items purchased online or by mail-order are exempt as long as the order is accepted during the sales tax holiday for immediate shipment.
Shipping and handling costs are a bit tricky. The state says shipping and handling charges are part of the sales price of the item. If multiple items are purchased and shipping is on one invoice, the shipping and handling cost is split between each item to determine if items are exempt.
Note: not all businesses participate in the sales tax holiday. Those that do not are required to post a notice stating they are not participating.
For more information and a complete list of qualifying items, visit floridarevenue.com/backtoschool.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.